Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon has been recharged by The Cincinnati Police for aggravated menacing after new evidence was discovered in this case. CPD stated Friday, “This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,”
Since the charges hold a first-degree misdemeanor, they could carry a maximum of 180 days sentence, a maximum fine of $1000, and a maximum of five years of probation in the state.
According to WCPO, Mixon will be re-summoned to court on April 19th. The original arrest warrant was issued after an alleged incident where Mixon pointed a gun at a woman saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me.” This allegedly happened on February 2nd, the day before the infamous game where the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills where Damar Hamlin fell ill.
This is not Mixon’s first run-in with the police. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014 for punching a woman resulting in broke bones in her face. He was charged with assault and suspected for an entire season while playing at The University of Oklahoma.
RELATED STORY: Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon Accused Of Pointing Gun At Woman During Road Rage Incident, Charges May Be Dropped
The Latest:
- Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Recharged with Aggravated Menacing by Cincinnati Police
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘A Star is Always Going To Be a Star’ | Episode 114
- Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload
- Parents, Officials Warn of “Hot Bubble Gum” Challenges on TikTok
- Raleigh Named In Forbes’ List Of America’s Safest Cities
- Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case
- Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- Could North Carolinians See A New Tax On Ride-Shares?
- Bas Shares What Hip-Hop Means To Him, Favorite J. Cole Collab at Dreamville Fest
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Recharged with Aggravated Menacing by Cincinnati Police was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount
-
Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap
-
Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville's 2023 Pop-Up Shop!
-
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report