SZA Rakes In Over $34,000,000 With S.O.S. Tour

SZA has grossed over $34,000,000 in revenue on her latest U.S. tour.

SZA recently wrapped up her SOS tour, and according to Billboard, the revenue was extremely substantial. The tour consisted of 18 dates, and ran from February 21st, to March 23rd. The singer sold 238,000 tickets and grossed a massive $34.5 million over the span of the tour.

The SOS tour was the R&B superstar’s first headlining tour ever, and it made stops in cities like Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Check out footage from the tour below.