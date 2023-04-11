Did Drake Diss Kendrick Lamar in New Song?!

We all know Drake is the king of petty, so for him to potentially throw some shots isn’t too surprising.
Superstar Drake has a new song with Lil Uzi Vert called, “All Painted” and it is so new that Shazam isn’t even picking it up if you hear it out. There is a part of the song where people think Drake is sending shots at Kendrick Lamar :
“Fake woke n- fake deep. You aint know fame before me, gave yo ass a lil sneak peek, now you gotta take a back seat…”
The internet is saying it is a shot at Kendrick, but I am still trying to figure out how exactly the Drake Stans took this line and ran with it. It could be about Kanye West too. What do you think?
