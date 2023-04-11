Lil Q Provides Vocals As First Singer On “Ride With Remedy Freestyles”

*NOTE: Video contains explicit language*
In this episode of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles, we have the first singer to hit the K975 studios with their own twist! That’s right, we’re getting some FREESTYLE SINGING this time!
Straight out of VA, Lil Q talks about growing his fanbase and making those connections. He’s also talking about his upcoming performance with Boosie Badazz before putting his vocals to good use on the mic!
Check out his freestyle in the video above, and for more from Lil Q, check out his music on all streaming platforms!
-
Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap
-
Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville's 2023 Pop-Up Shop!
-
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case
-
K975's Brian Dawson To Be Honored During Local Celebration of Hip-Hop
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant