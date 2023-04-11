Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Lil Q Provides Vocals As First Singer On “Ride With Remedy Freestyles”

Published on April 11, 2023

*NOTE: Video contains explicit language*

In this episode of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles, we have the first singer to hit the K975 studios with their own twist! That’s right, we’re getting some FREESTYLE SINGING this time!

Straight out of VA, Lil Q talks about growing his fanbase and making those connections. He’s also talking about his upcoming performance with Boosie Badazz before putting his vocals to good use on the mic!

Check out his freestyle in the video above, and for more from Lil Q, check out his music on all streaming platforms!

