Does Your Child Want To Design The “I Voted” Sticker For Wake County?

The “I voted” sticker is often worn as a symbol of pride, and now the Wake County Board of Elections is challenging middle and high school students to design the beloved sticker for the upcoming and potentially record-breaking 2024 elections. The winning design will be handed out to thousands who cast their ballots at all Early Voting sites during next year’s Primary and General Elections.

Starting today, Wake County students who will be in 6-12th grade in the 2023/2024 school year can submit their “I Voted Early” sticker design at WakeVotesEarly.com. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 31, 2023.



Wake County staff will then select ten finalists based on creativity, originality, visual appeal, adherence to guidelines and inclusion of the words “I Voted Early”, with bonus points for incorporating Wake County or North Carolina into the design.

The public will then be asked to vote for their favorite of the 10 finalists to pick the winner. The winning design will be printed on thousands of stickers to be handed out to early voters in the upcoming presidential election season and possibly beyond.

One only entry per person (or group) will be permitted and each submission must:

Include the phrase “I voted early” or a variation

Be an original design and may not include any copyrighted images

Fit a circular sticker two inches in diameter

Not include the year

Be non-partisan, with no references to candidates, political parties or political issues

Be non-offensive and appropriate for all audiences

Applicants must include a signed parent/guardian consent form with their submission.

Voting will take place online through the Wake County Board of Elections website and will be open from noon on June 7 through 5 p.m. on June 21, 2023. The winner will be announced a few days later.

Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for more information about the contest and how to submit your design.

