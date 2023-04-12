Rideshare Worries? Shocking Video of Uber Driver Sexually Assaulting Passenger

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a video that was shared on social media on Monday shows what appears to be a male Uber driver trying to rape a female passenger who was unconscious, but another bystander saw what was going on and tried to stop it and started filming the incident.

In the footage, a man approaches a vehicle and recorded himself saying, “Yo, what are you doing?” The person with the cellphone never appears on camera, but another unknown male was seen in the backseat of the vehicle with his pants down, next to an unresponsive woman. After being asked the question on camera, the person pulled up his pants and exited the vehicle.

The video was shared on social media and received a response from Uber Support saying this,

“This video is horrifying, and we are taking action. We’ve banned the driver and are in contact with the police and will assist them with any investigation.”

What are your thoughts on this? Are you still riding with Uber and Lyft?