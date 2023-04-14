You may remember Frenchie Davis from her days on American Idol and The Voice. However, this powerhouse vocalist has moved on from reality TV to become a major star on and off Broadway, appearing in Rent, Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and more!

Now, she’s bringing the vocals and some powerful emotions to NC Theatre’s upcoming production of The Color Purple, playing the iconic role of Sofia. In this exclusive interview with our own Karen Clark, Davis talks about taking on this role and what it means to play a woman with no shame in who she is!

Check out the full interview with Frenchie Davis above, and check her out in NC Theatre’s The Color Purple, running April 22-30 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater! Tickets can be purchased at nctheatre.com!

Frenchie Davis Brings Broadway To Raleigh With NC Theatre’s “The Color Purple” was originally published on foxync.com