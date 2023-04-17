Did Latto Throw Shots at Nicki Minaj During Coachella?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the majority watched Coachella this past weekend from the comfort of their homes and for free, there were some amazing performances going on!

One in particular was that of Latto’s performance. Latto and Nicki Minaj had a very public spat over social media a few months ago, but during Latto performance at Coachella, people think she is sending some more shots towards Nicki Minaj by saying “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds.”

Check out the performance below and let me know what you think!