Nicole “Doc” Swiner checks in with Foxy’s Karen Clark to talk about a new study to learn more about reducing the risk of cardiometabolic issues in African-American women.

Known as the “Harmony Study,” it is a “culturally-relevant, randomized-controlled intervention” put together by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine. This study is open to African-American/Black women, 18 years old or older, with a BMI of 25-39 kg/m2 and at least one cardiometabolic risk factor.

Check out the full interview above, and if you are interested in joining this study, click here or call 919-918-1876 for more information.

Doc Swiner Talks About The “Harmony Study” was originally published on foxync.com