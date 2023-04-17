Tiwa Savage Safe Following Attempted Kidnapping

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage is safe after an attempted kidnapping that appears to be an inside job.

As first reported by The Guardian, the “Somebody’s Son” singer was identified as the victim of an attempted abduction on Friday (Apr. 14). While specific details about the plot are unknown, authorities believe that the performer’s newly-hired domestic staff were the masterminds behind the plot.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the staff had access to Savage’s private and personal information that they passed along to the would-be kidnappers.

Thankfully, her security personnel and local authorities shut that down swiftly. Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson Oluniyi Ogundeyi confirmed that Savage was rescued over the weekend and the suspects have been arrested in connection to the plot.

Savage’s team posted an official statement on her Instagram page, confirming the major security breach at her home and assuring fans that she and her family are safe and well.

