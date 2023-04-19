Steam 2 Day April 22 at Robert’s Park Community Center

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Do you have a child or maybe even yourself that is interested in Science and Technology? Come out to Robert’s Park Community Center (1300 E Martin Street) on Saturday, April 22nd 2023 from 10am to 1:30pm to Steam 2 Day!

You can participate in interactive sessions from robotics to coding, free food, live music, and so much more! It is a fun day of hands-on science, math, mental health, engineering, arts, and technology activities for children and families to complete.

You can also help Oaks and Spokes build a traffic garden at the event. No experience necessary and volunteers are needed to help crate a minute world that allows children to develop a sense of traffic flow.