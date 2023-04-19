Steam 2 Day April 22 at Robert’s Park Community Center

Do you have a child or maybe even yourself that is interested in Science and Technology? Come out to Robert’s Park Community Center (1300 E Martin Street) on Saturday, April 22nd 2023 from 10am to 1:30pm to Steam 2 Day!
You can participate in interactive sessions from robotics to coding, free food, live music, and so much more! It is a fun day of hands-on science, math, mental health, engineering, arts, and technology activities for children and families to complete.
You can also help Oaks and Spokes build a traffic garden at the event. No experience necessary and volunteers are needed to help crate a minute world that allows children to develop a sense of traffic flow.
-
Rocky Mount Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case
-
Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]
-
AM BUZZ: Robin Thicke’s No Pants Party; Draya Breaks The Internet & More…
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club