Celebrate Earth Day 2023 In Raleigh

Join us for this FREE community event to explore earth-conscious vendors and organizations while enjoying live music, games, and activities for all ages. We will be showing a family-friendly movie to conclude the event.
- LEARN about what the City of Raleigh and Community Partners are doing to create a more sustainable Raleigh.
- TAKE ACTION and pledge to volunteer and make personal changes to support the environment.
- CELEBRATE the Raleigh Environmental Award Winners taking climate action across the community.
- WATCH the movie WALL-E
Event Details
When: April 21, 2023, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Dix Park, Flowers Field. 2105 Umstead Drive, Raleigh, 27603
Please bring your own water bottle. We will have a water bottle refilling station available for attendees.
Information Booths and Activities 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Visit tables hosted by City of Raleigh representatives and local organizations for engaging activities and information on how they Take Action for our Earth and community. There will be additional family-friendly activities and yard games in the field at this event.
Event Welcome 5:15 p.m.
The event will kick off with remarks from special guests – stay tuned for details!
Shredding Event 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Adams Lot
The City of Raleigh Solid Waste Services Department is hosting a free shredding event as part of the City’s Earth Day celebration. This event will take place at Dorothea Dix Park in the Adams Lot. Please join us to dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible way. In an effort to shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, attendees are limited to (3) three boxes (cardboard copy paper box or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding. Household e-waste will also be accepted at this event. No batteries will be accepted.
Shred Event Instructions:
· Follow traffic directional signs
· Drivers should remain in their car while it is being unloaded by staff
Environmental Awards 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Every year during Earth Month the City of Raleigh celebrates people, organizations and businesses that protect our natural environment with the Raleigh Environmental Awards. This year’s awards will be presented as part of the City’s Earth Day celebration.
Movie in the Park 8:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The movie Wall-E will be shown in Flowers Field at 8:15 to highlight human impacts on the environment and connect with the theme that “taking action” can make a positive difference. The movie is rated G and has a run time of 1 hour and 37 minutes.
Come Learn with Us
Information tables and activities will feature the following – and many more!
Black Seed Saving Collective
Butterflies for Kids
Carolina Wetlands Association
Citizen’s Climate Lobby
Engineers Without Borders – Research Triangle
Equality NC
Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program
Field Inclusive
Meals on Wheels
NC Extension Master Gardeners Volunteers of Wake County
NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker
NC State Climate Office
Neuse River Hawks
Poe Center for Health Education
Raleigh Community Kickstand
Raleigh Engineering Services – Stormwater
Raleigh Engineering Services – Vehicle Fleet Services
Raleigh Neighborhood Enrichment Services – Volunteer Raleigh Program
Raleigh Office of Sustainability
Raleigh Parks and Natural Resources
Raleigh PRCR Volunteer Services Program
Solarize the Triangle
Sound Rivers
The Great Raleigh Cleanup
The Hollows Community Garden
Toward Zero Waste
Walnut Creek Wetlands Community Partnership
You Can Vote
Visit Ways to Celebrate Earth Day to access activity resources for families, a list of upcoming programs, and discover ways to learn, get involved and celebrate with the City of Raleigh as we Take Action this Earth Day.
