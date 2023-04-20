K97.5 Kickback – Meet Kaspeer

We are all about showing love to our local artists and Kaspeer is one to look out for!
Coming from New York and building his name in the 919, tap in with him for more!
Check out the full interview and follow him on ig @therealkaspeer
