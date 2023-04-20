Hollywood Trying To Cancel Jonathan Majors?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors had such a big buzz around his name after the Creed 3 movie, but now with recent domestic abuse allegations, it is not looking too good for him.

Assuming to be an ex girlfriend of Jonathan’s, she accused him about abuse from an incident that happened March 25th 2023 in New York City. Now there are more women coming forward saying that the actor abused them as well.

Of course, Jonathan is denying these allegations, but Hollywood has already dropped him from four future acting projects and his manager and publicist have already cut ties from the actor.

The latest of this story is that Jonathan Majors says the driver that was with him and his ex that night will testify that he did not strike her at all.

What do you think about this case with Jonathan Majors?