Wanmor Comes Through With New Single and EP Favorites, Tour Coming Soon?

Published on April 21, 2023

It is always a pleasure to get to chat with Wanmor! They came through the station a few months ago and was pretty much just starting out and now they have their first EP out, they performed at The Grammy’s and performing for RnB Fest in Philly later next month! These young men have been working extremely hard, so it was an honor to be able to catch up with them and talk about the EP and this remix for “Mine.”

Check out the full interview below!

