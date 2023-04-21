Level 2 Severe Storm Risk For Wake, Durham Counties

Heads up, Triangle!
ABC11 reports that there is a level 2 risk of severe storms along Interstate 95 this weekend, affecting Wake and Durham Counties.
While we have been enjoying warm weather throughout the week, a cold front is expected to move in this weekend. Scattered showers and isolated storms could happen late Saturday morning and last into the early evening.
Another round of rain should be expected in certain areas around 3-4 pm, and everything should be cleared up by 8-9 pm.
Unfortunately, that could put a damper on a lot of weekend activities, including Brewgaloo, the state’s largest craft beer festival. The festival has events planned for Saturday between noon and 8 pm.
