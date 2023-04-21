WTH!? Coi Leray Wants To Fight Latto Over Her New Song!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I thought the R&B and Rap Girlies were doing just fine and getting along!

Latto dropped her new song, “Put It On The Floor” and there is one bar that talks about Coi Leray and it is simple, “Blunt big as Coi Leray.”

Coi Leray clearly had an issue with this and went on a twitter tirade about the song!

At the time of this writing, Latto has yet to respond to Coi Leray and her tweets.

What do you think? Do you think Coi is overreacting about that one lyric?