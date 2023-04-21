Ayeeedubb

WTH!? Coi Leray Wants To Fight Latto Over Her New Song!

Published on April 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Coi Leray Is The New Face Of Sneaker And Streetwear Brand Snipes' New Apparel Collection

Source: Courtesy of Snipes / Courtesy of Snipes

I thought the R&B and Rap Girlies were doing just fine and getting along!

Latto dropped her new song, “Put It On The Floor” and there is one bar that talks about Coi Leray and it is simple, “Blunt big as Coi Leray.”

Coi Leray clearly had an issue with this and went on a twitter tirade about the song!

At the time of this writing, Latto has yet to respond to Coi Leray and her tweets.

What do you think? Do you think Coi is overreacting about that one lyric?

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close