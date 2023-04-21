WTH!? Coi Leray Wants To Fight Latto Over Her New Song!

I thought the R&B and Rap Girlies were doing just fine and getting along!
Latto dropped her new song, “Put It On The Floor” and there is one bar that talks about Coi Leray and it is simple, “Blunt big as Coi Leray.”
Coi Leray clearly had an issue with this and went on a twitter tirade about the song!
At the time of this writing, Latto has yet to respond to Coi Leray and her tweets.
What do you think? Do you think Coi is overreacting about that one lyric?
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"
-
AM BUZZ: Robin Thicke’s No Pants Party; Draya Breaks The Internet & More…
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]
-
Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram Reveals Exactly How Immature He Is [PHOTO]