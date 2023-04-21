Durham Native Gets Accepted To Juilliard [Interview]



In an exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with a young native of Durham who is making big moves!

Jamonte Madison is a 25-year-old aspiring actor who has been selected to attend The Juilliard School to obtain a Master’s degree in Fine Arts. He recently launched an online fundraiser to cover his tuition, which you can check out HERE!

Hear his incredible story in the video above!

