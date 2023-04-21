In an exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with a young native of Durham who is making big moves!
Jamonte Madison is a 25-year-old aspiring actor who has been selected to attend The Juilliard School to obtain a Master’s degree in Fine Arts. He recently launched an online fundraiser to cover his tuition, which you can check out HERE!
Hear his incredible story in the video above!
Durham Native Gets Accepted To Juilliard [Interview] was originally published on foxync.com
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"
-
AM BUZZ: Robin Thicke’s No Pants Party; Draya Breaks The Internet & More…
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]
-
Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram Reveals Exactly How Immature He Is [PHOTO]