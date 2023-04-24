Don’t Play With Us! Is Nelly and Ashanti Back Together?!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While everyone was watching the big fight between Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia this past weekend, we also couldn’t help to notice that Nelly and Ashanti were at the fight together and it looked like a date night to me!

Nelly and Ashanti have been on and off since about 2003 and no one ever really knows if they are together or just really good friends, but the fans are hoping that this recent outing of them means they are back together or at least trying to work out again.

Ashanti did reveal back in 2014 that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning.

C’mon Ashanti! Just get back with that man already! Are you all here for this relationship in 2023?