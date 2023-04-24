We are sad to report that Isaac “Ike” Wiley, drummer and co-founder of the legendary funk group The Dazz Band, has passed away at the age of 69.

The official Facebook page of the band confirmed his passing on Sunday, April 23:

“The Dazz Band is saddened to learn about the recent passing of our original amazing, talented and gifted drummer, Mr. Ike Wiley. Sending our love, prayers, and wishes for comfort to his family, as we hold each other up on this day. May he rest in paradise.”

Formed in 1976 in Cleveland, The Dazz Band had a string of hits throughout the 80s, including “Joystick,” Let It All Blow,” and their biggest hit, “Let It Whip.”

The latter track peaked at #1 on the R&B Singles Chart and #5 on the Hot 100 in 1982.

Following his departure from the group in 1985, Wiley continued to tour. According to SoulTracks, he backed legendary jazz artists like Najee, Stanley Clarke, and Bob James.

The cause of Wiley’s death is not known at this time.

Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69 was originally published on foxync.com