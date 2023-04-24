Durham, Raleigh Among Top 15 Large Cities to Start A Business

It seems like there has been a growing number of people who have made the decision to leave the corporate world and start a business for themselves… especially here in the Triangle (as evidenced in our Black Business Directory)!

So, it should come as no surprise that the cities of Durham and Raleigh ranked in the top 15 of WalletHub’s list of the “Best Large Cities To Start a Business.”

For this survey, WalletHub used 19 key metrics, “ranging from the five-year business-survival rate to labor costs to office-space affordability.”

With that said, top marks go to the Bull City, Durham, which ranks at #5 on the list. The city received a score of 60.15, with high marks in having access to resources. Meanwhile, Raleigh ranks at #11, with an overall score of 56.64.

Other NC cities on the list include Charlotte (#8) and Winston-Salem (#13).

As for what cities topped Durham: they’re all (surprisingly) in Florida. Orlando is at the top, followed by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa.

Check out WalletHub’s interactive map above to find out who else made the list!

