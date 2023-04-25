Don Lemon…Pepper? Rick Ross Offers New Job For Don Lemon

It was shocking news when we found out that CNN had fired Don Lemon who a lot of people love on the news network. Don Lemon was with CNN for 17 years and he said in a statement that he was stunned at the decision and that his agent is the one who told him, not even anyone directly from CNN.
As the news spread, Rick Ross felt generous enough to recommend a job that Don should apply for, none other than Wingstop. Rick Ross owns several locations and he is always trying to promote the fast food chain, so this was almost expected from Rozay.
Check out the video!
