He Did What?! Airplane Passenger Urinates On Crew Member During Argument

I thought this summer was going to be the summer of traveling and vacations and taking all these flights, but there have been so many instances of crazy people on airplanes lately!

From the story of a crew member demanding they clean up spilled rice in the aisle, to numerous shouting matches, and now one passenger and a crew member got into it because the passenger was sitting in the crew members jump seat while waiting for the bathroom.

The argument got so intense, the passenger ended up peeing on the crew member!

So, with that being said, watch out for who you are next to on airplanes this summer.