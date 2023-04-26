Ayeeedubb

Huh?! Woman Feeds Baby Crickets to Save Money on Grocery Bills

Published on April 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Grocery Shopping

Source: storyblocks / storyblocks

I know groceries are getting more expensive, but I don’t think it is that bad where I want to start eating bugs, but a woman in Toronto is making headlines for her decision to feed her baby some crickets.

Crickets are rich in protein and apparently it is cheaper compared to some other foods. The woman gives her baby whole roasted crickets, cricket powder, and Cheeto like cricket puff snacks. Doing this has saved her about 100 dollars a week.

I know we don’t really eat crickets in America, but other countries do, so are we missing out? Would you feed your child crickets to save a $100 a week in grocery bills?

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close