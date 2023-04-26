Don’t Miss Carrboro Day!

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital
WELCOME TO CARRBORO DAY 2023!
Please continue to check this website as more information is added on this year’s event, which is scheduled to occur at Town Commons on Sunday, May 7th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p. m.
Note: If rain is in the forecast for Sunday, please check the Weather Information Line at 919-918-7373. If the event is impacted, a message specific to Carrboro Day will be available.
Carrboro Day is an annual event that is traditionally held at Town Commons on the first Sunday in May. This event is about meeting your neighbors, learning about aspects of the Town’s history, connecting with the Town and learning about Town services, and taking a day to celebrate Carrboro!
LIVE MUSIC
We are pleased to welcome the following acts to the stage in front of Town Hall this year!
1:00pm – SALUDOS COMPAY
Saludos Compay has celebrated Carrboro for the last two decades, not just in several performances on past Carrboro Days, but also at local restaurants and bars, Weaver Street Market After Hours, Sunday Brunches and Wine Shows, and of course Carrboro Music Festival. Thinking internationally, and acting locally, they bring Latin music and culture to the wonderful residents and visitors of the town. Carrboro has been called the Paris of the Piedmont, but it also evokes elements of Bogota, Havana, Caracas and other areas of South America and the Caribbean. Saludos Compay means ‘Greetings, Friend’, and they bring their musical greetings in the form of salsa, cumbia, bolero, rumba and more. Come enjoy their Latin sounds.
2:15pm – UNHEARD PROJECT GSO
Unheard Project GSO, a jazz fusion collective of the some of the most talented full-time musicians in NC’s Piedmont, performs gospel and groove-based melodic original compositions, virtuosic improvisations, and rearrangements of popular fan favorites. Featuring graduates of top jazz programs, veterans of the gospel scene, and members of rock, latin, funk, R&B, and pop bands, Unheard Project GSO plays expertly in a variety of styles with tons of personality and onstage presence. From originals to party music, from formal events to outdoor festivals, from sophisticated jazz sets to bangin’ block parties, Unheard Project GSO brings the entertainment and enjoyment to your event or venue.
4:15pm – SCHOOL OF ROCK CHAPEL HILL
School of Rock Chapel Hill is thrilled to serve Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and surrounding communities, including Durham, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, and other areas near and far with quality music lessons taught by real, practicing musicians. We teach everything from singing to piano, bass, guitar, drums, and more. Students learn the fundamentals of rock and roll, and popular local styles such as indie, folk, and bluegrass. At School of Rock, students perform live shows and develop their skills in a supportive and encouraging learning environment. With enough practice, our students quickly take the stage at one of our many local venues such as The Cat’s Cradle – a rite of passage for our local musicians, standing on the same stage played by past performers, such as Nirvana, Little Feat, Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, and Public Enemy.
POETRY IN THE ROUND
Celebrate your inner poet! We welcome community members to join members of the Carrboro Poets Council from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Town Council chambers for a special Carrboro Day ‘Poetry in the Round’.
Everyone who wants to read joins the circle. Each person will read a short (one page or less) poem. Participation is voluntary. You can read your own poem or a favorite poem of another poet. This is an informal event designed to allow us to celebrate poetry in true Carrboro fashion. The reading will be facilitated by Susan Spalt, longstanding member of the Carrboro Poets Council. The Carrboro Poets Council encourages everyone to participate in this event.
ENGAGE WITH TOWN DEPARTMENTS
Carrboro Day provides an opportunity for residents to engage with Town staff and learn more about Town services. The following departments/divisions/advisory boards are currently scheduled to participate in this year’s event:
Communication and Engagement
Fire-Rescue
Housing and Community Services
Information Technology
Planning, Zoning, and Inspections
Police
Public Works
Recreation, Parks, & Cultural Resources
Stormwater
ORANGE COUNTY ARTISTS GUILD SPRING ART SHOW
We are excited to welcome the Orange County Artists Guild as they present their Spring Art Show from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as part of this year’s Carrboro Day event. To learn more about OCAG, please visit their website at https://www.ocagnc.org/
KIDS ACTIVITIES
We will have some activities for kids attending that include:
Viewing Public Works vehicles!
Games such as Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4
Chalk Paint Boards and Sidewalk Chalk Area
Seedling Planting with the Carrboro Farmers Market
Kids Obstacle Course with the Carrboro Fire Department
CPR Training with South Orange Rescue Squad
HISTORICAL PRESENTATION
This is a pending activity. Check back soon for more details on this event. The presentation will be held in the Town Council chambers from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN WALKING TOUR
On Carrboro Day, plan a walk or run around Downtown Carrboro and check out the sites on the Historic Downtown Walking Tour. Learn more about the history of the area while getting in some exercise and enjoying the Spring weather! Please note that this is a self-guided tour.
Meet members of the Carrboro Community Garden Club as they share extra plants with you the community! They will also have information about planting and about membership opportunities with their group! Look for them beneath the pine trees along the front driveway of Town Hall.
EVENT PARKING
The main Town Hall parking lots will be reserved for event activities and vendor parking. While we encourage attendees to walk or bike, additional vehicle parking will be available at the following:
Public Lot – 303 West Weaver St.
On-street parking along Fidelity Ave.
Carrboro Elementary School (400 Shelton St.)
INCLEMENT WEATHER INFORMATION
In the event of rain, certain aspects of this event may be cancelled. If the event is impacted by inclement weather, a message will be posted to our Weather Information Line at 919-918-7373.