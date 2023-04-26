City Of Rocky Mount To Celebrate Arbor Day April 28th

The public is invited to attend the city of Rocky Mount’s annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the city of Rocky Mount Historic Tree Park located at 962 Bethlehem Road.
The Arbor Day Celebration will include presentations by city officials, city of Rocky Mount Tree Advisory Board members and representatives from the North Carolina Forest Service.
During the celebration, the city of Rocky Mount will receive awards from the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to maintaining healthy community trees.
In keeping with the tradition of Arbor Day, a Royal Star Magnolia tree is being planted at the Historic Tree Park in memory of Elizabeth Anne Blanchard Wilgus Podesta, a former Tree Advisory Board member.
For more information about the Arbor Day Celebration, please call (252) 467-4835.
