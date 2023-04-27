K97.5 Kickback – Meet Eriq Trilly

You know we are all about showing love to our local artists and me and Eriq Trilly actually come from the same town in North Carolina! East Spencer and Salisbury to be exact!
Check out the interview we did and follow him on instagram for more @eriqtrilly
