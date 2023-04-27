Ayeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Eriq Trilly

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

You know we are all about showing love to our local artists and me and Eriq Trilly actually come from the same town in North Carolina! East Spencer and Salisbury to be exact!

Check out the interview we did and follow him on instagram for more @eriqtrilly

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close