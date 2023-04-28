Free Health Fair at Roberts Park This Saturday

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Raleigh, NC – Roberts Park is hosting a free health fair this Saturday, offering a range of services to the public. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is aimed at providing access to health care services and promoting healthy lifestyles in the community.

The health fair will offer a variety of health screenings, including hypertensions screening, cholesterol screenings, and diabetes screening. There will also be workout classes going on and medicaid/medicare enrollment.

In addition to health screenings and educational sessions, there will be several local health care providers on hand to answer questions and provide information about their services.

The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Free parking will be available on-site. For more information about the health fair, contact Roberts Park at 919-831-6830.