Local

North Carolina DMV Makes Changes To Scheduling

Published on May 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

License plate registration for car with documents. DMV. USA

Source: Bill Oxford / Getty

Today, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles began changes to appointment scheduling to make the trip to get your license less of a headache.

As reported by WXII12, starting today, appointments will only be available through 11:00 am. After that, service is strictly on a walk-in basis.

Walk-ins can still show up during morning hours, in case there is availability between appointments or a cancelation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In addition, five locations opened one hour earlier (7:00 am) to provide more services, increasing the number of early-opening locations in the state. The new locations are:

  • Aberdeen
  • Graham
  • Kernersville
  • Mooresville
  • Washington

This comes as the DMV has been working to fill positions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 100 new examiners were added across NC last year, and 85 more have been hired since January.

In a press release, Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says, “We still have more work to do to fill vacancies, but this is a sign that things are moving in the right direction.”

North Carolina DMV Makes Changes To Scheduling  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close