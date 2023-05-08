Local

Sommore Chats About The Royal Comedy Tour In Raleigh

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sommore

Source: Sommore / Richmond Funny Bone

Looking for a night of laughs? You might want to check out The Royal Comedy Tour. It’s headed to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh on Friday, May 12th.

Sommore called in to talk to our Karen Clark about the upcoming show.

 

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Sommore Chats About The Royal Comedy Tour In Raleigh  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close