The Beloved Rialto Theater in Raleigh is Reopening!

After months of anticipation, the historic Rialto Theater is going to reopen its doors to the public. The theater, which has been a beloved cultural landmark in the Raleigh community for over 75 years, had been closed since last year.

The Rialto Theater is known for its diverse programming, featuring a wide range of performing arts, including music, theater, dance, and comedy.

The new owner, Hayes Permar, posted on Facebook he will reopen the iconic theater with neighbors and friends.

“Neighbors, friends and I formed a group to run The Rialto,” Permar wrote on Twitter. “I’m really proud of the effort put in to get it done, and now we have a ton of work ahead to keep it great. I can’t wait. Thanks in advance for all the support.”

The Rialto Theater’s reopening is a welcome sign of the return to normalcy in the Raleigh community, and its packed schedule of events promises to provide entertainment and joy for all.