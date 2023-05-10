Free and Cheap Events in Raleigh for Mother’s Day Weekend

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered. Raleigh has plenty of free and cheap activities for you to enjoy with your mom this weekend.

First on the list is a visit to the North Carolina Museum of Art. Admission to the museum is free, and it’s the perfect place to spend a relaxing afternoon with your mom. Take a stroll through the beautiful outdoor park and sculpture garden, or explore the galleries and admire the art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Another free activity is a visit to the Raleigh Farmers Market. This is a great place to shop for fresh produce, flowers, and artisanal goods. You can also enjoy live music and food trucks on the weekends. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For something a little different, head to the Raleigh Rose Garden. This beautiful garden is open to the public and is a great place to take a stroll with your mom. The garden is located at the Raleigh Little Theatre and is open from sunrise to sunset.

If you’re looking for something indoors, check out the Cameron Village Regional Library. They have a great selection of books and magazines, as well as free Wi-Fi and computers. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

With all these options, there’s no excuse not to celebrate Mother’s Day in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon or an evening of shopping and entertainment, Raleigh has something for everyone. So grab your mom and enjoy all that this city has to offer!