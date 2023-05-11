Goldston Public Library Announces New Programs and Events in June

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Goldston Public Library is thrilled to announce new programs and events during the month of June for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.

Goldston Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Bingo

Thursday, June 1st – Monday, July 31 st

Adults are invited to participate in Goldston Public Library’s Summer Reading Bingo that will run June 1 through July 31, 2023, at the library.

The Bingo Challenge is sponsored by Friends of the Goldston Public Library. For every completed Bingo, participants will be entered for a grand prize drawing of a $50 Amazon gift card, up to 12 entries per person.

Goldston Public Library’s Learn About Food at Your Library: Busting Nutrition Myths

Friday, June 2nd, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Goldston Public Library will host a presentation on “Learn About Food at Your Library: Busting Nutrition Myths” on June 2nd at 10:30 a.m. Registered dietitians Ann Clark and Laura Hearn, from the Chatham County Public Health Department, will lead the presentation. They will address the top 10 nutrition myths and provide more sensible, realistic, and scientifically based recommendations. This event is made possible by the Chatham County Libraries Food Literacy Center Grant.

*The Food Literacy Center grant is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-252476-OLS-22).

Chatham County Libraries’ Summer Reading Kick Off

Wednesday, June 14th, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Goldston Public Library and Chatham County Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of activities to kick off Chatham County’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Activities will include large group games, various yard games, and a scavenger hunt around the library. Participants can enjoy ice cream, register for the Summer Reading Challenge, and have fun at the different recreational stations.

For more information, call (919) 545-8555 or (919) 898-4522 or email recreation@chathamcountync.gov or goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org.

Goldston Public Library’s Friday Family Movie

Beginning Friday, June 9th, and every Friday until August 11th, 2:00 p.m.

Families with children of all ages are invited to Goldston Public Library every Friday for a family movie in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. Participants are welcome to bring snacks, a blanket or pillow, and family and friends. All featured movies are rated G or PG.



For more information about these free events, individuals may call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

