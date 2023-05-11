Sommore Is Coming to Raleigh This Friday for The Royal Comedy Tour!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to laugh, because comedian Sommore is coming to town this Friday! The Queen of Comedy is known for her quick wit and hilarious stand-up routines, and she’s sure to bring the laughs to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

Sommore has been a fixture in the comedy scene for over two decades, and she’s appeared on countless television shows, movies, and comedy specials. She’s known for her no-holds-barred style and her ability to make audiences of all ages and backgrounds laugh out loud.

The Royal Comedy Tour is set to take place on Friday, May 12th at 8 p.m. at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are still available, but they’re selling fast, so be sure to get yours soon.

This is an event you won’t want to miss, so grab your friends and family and get ready to laugh until it hurts. Sommore is sure to bring the house down with her hilarious jokes and sharp observations, and you’ll leave the show feeling happy and refreshed.

So if you’re looking for a fun and entertaining way to spend your Friday evening, head to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium for a night of comedy with Sommore. You won’t regret it!