The Tyla Takeover in Dallas With DJ Poison Ivy [WATCH]

Published on May 11, 2023

South African artist Tyla touched down in Dallas,Texas to hangout on Afroverse 54 with DJ Poizon Ivy on 97.9 The Beat.

She talks her journey so far, the culture and lifestyle of amapiano and how it felt to tour with Chris Brown! Check it out!

 

