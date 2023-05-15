Jamie Foxx Set To Co Host A New Game Show Despite His Health Scares

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

So, we all know that Jamie Foxx has been in the news a lot lately due to some very serious health scares and health conditions. Last week, his daughter had made an announcement saying that her father was doing amazing and was just playing pickleball, despite some people still thinking that was a cover-up and Jamie isn’t actually doing too well.

In a recent announcement, despite his health conditions, he would be part of a new game show with his daughter called “We Are Family.”

Foxx has been open about his health struggles in the past, including a battle with type 2 diabetes and a history of high blood pressure. He notes that managing his health is an ongoing process, but he is committed to taking the necessary steps to stay healthy and continue pursuing his passions.

His daughter had said in a statement:“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam. We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

The game show — which is set to air on FOX in 2024 — will comprise a live studio audience and will feature 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay. Contestants will also have the chance to win $100,000.