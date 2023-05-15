A North Raleigh couple was arrested on Thursday (May 11) after they were accused of poisoning their neighbor’s dogs.
71-year-old James Goldston and his wife, 73-year-old Agnes Goldston, are facing three felony charges of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
As reported by ABC11, the couple was reported by their neighbor, Jessica Ridley. She says that two of her dogs, Big Brown and LP, suddenly got sick and died after the Goldstons sent threatening letters.
“These dogs died a horrible death; it’s a horrible death,” Ridley said.
According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Ridley had previously reported issues with the Goldstons, and other neighbors reported receiving threats from the couple in the past.
To make things worse, James Goldston was a board member of Saving Grace, a local animal rescue organization.
Saving Grace issued a statement on Facebook, condemning the Goldstons’ actions:
“Thank you for your support and concern for Saving Grace.
Saving Grace is aware of recent news stories regarding accusations of dogs poisoned in Raleigh. We condemn all forms of animal cruelty. Saving Grace will continue to monitor this situation as the investigation continues, additional evidence is brought forward, and the case moves through the criminal justice process.
Although he did not have any direct interaction with the dogs at Saving Grace, James Goldston has voluntarily resigned, effective immediately, to avoid any distraction from the important work of the organization.
We appreciate your support for our work as we continue to serve animals in need.”
North Raleigh Couple Arrested for Poisoning Neighbor’s Dogs was originally published on foxync.com
