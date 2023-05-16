Ayeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Elijah Rosario

Published on May 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

We love our Carolina Artists and Elijah Rosario is a very special talent that has a unique Urban Pop sound as he calls it!

Check out the full interview below and be sure to follow him on socials @elijahrosario.music

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close