Due to the pandemic, many people have not had their recommended cancer screenings. In this interview, Karen Clark and Dr. Angelo D. Moore, Assistant Director of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity (COEE) at Duke Cancer Institute, discuss the importance of getting early screenings and the outcomes.
Duke Cancer Institute will also host free men’s health screenings June 3rd and 4th in Durham, where you can encourage the man in your life to get screened for cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.
Discussing Men’s Health with Dr. Angelo D. Moore of Duke Cancer Institute was originally published on foxync.com
-
Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos
-
Elephant’s Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms
-
Karen Clark's Mother's Day Weekend Jazz Brunch
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!