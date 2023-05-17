Summer Is Almost Here So Pools and Spraygrounds are Open in Raleigh!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With summer just around the corner, residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, are excited to make a splash as the city’s spray grounds and local pools open their doors for the eagerly anticipated season of sun-soaked adventures.

The City of Raleigh has announced the official opening of its spray grounds and local pools, providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat for both children and adults alike. These recreational facilities offer a range of aquatic experiences, from playful spray parks to fully equipped swimming pools, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.