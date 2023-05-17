Summer Is Almost Here So Pools and Spraygrounds are Open in Raleigh!

With summer just around the corner, residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, are excited to make a splash as the city’s spray grounds and local pools open their doors for the eagerly anticipated season of sun-soaked adventures.
The City of Raleigh has announced the official opening of its spray grounds and local pools, providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat for both children and adults alike. These recreational facilities offer a range of aquatic experiences, from playful spray parks to fully equipped swimming pools, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
- Jack Smith Park : This Cary Sprayground is typically open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting. It features seven water features and is great for children ages 12 and younger. This 50-acre tract of land also includes a playground and 10-foot tall climbing rock.
- Moore Square Splash Pad : Enjoy the interactive water feature in Downtown Raleigh through November 2023. The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m (weather permitting). Moore Square is in downtown Raleigh, across from Marbles Kids Museum, at 200 S. Blount St. It’s also home to Square Burger, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with burgers, hot dogs and salads.
- John Chavis Memorial Park Splashpad :This splashed is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The water feature is disabled during inclement weather and no lifeguard is on duty. Children who are not potty trained must wear swim diapers.
- Buffaloe Road Aquatic Center : This indoor pool has waterslides, a vortex whirlpool, lazy river and a smaller area for toddlers.There have been lifeguard shortages, so make sure to check the day you plan to attend to find out which attractions are open. Also, go early on weekends because there can be a wait-list! Best time to go: First thing in the morning during the week.
- Taylor Street Park Sprayground : Wake Forest’s first spray ground is open for the season! It features 16 jet streams, buckets and more fun. Just press the activator button on top of the orange pole and the sprayground will produce a water flow in four-minute intervals.
