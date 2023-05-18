42 Dugg complains about prison conditions. Yo Gotti offers 2 Million to get 42 Dugg out of jail early

On May 16, 42 Dugg posted an update on his Instagram about his living conditions behind prison.
“I need the best civil lawyer in Georgia, man,” 42 Dugg said. “I’m in jail for going to the range dropping dirty and failure to appear. I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody. They handling me crazy.
“Man, I’m in this b—- heating my food up with water from the nasty a– shower. They don’t even give us hot water to heat food up,” 42 Dugg said. Ain’t no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family, nothing. I’m sure they gone do some illegal s—, but what I ‘pose to die in this b—- for probation violation?”
You do the crime You have to do the Time.
What yall think?
