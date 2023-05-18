NC Bar Association Facing Heat For Cancelation of Event With Drag Performers

The NC Bar Association is receiving criticism after they attempted to cancel an upcoming fundraiser in Durham featuring drag performers.

As reported by WRAL, the organization’s president, Clayton Morgan, told members about possibly canceling the drag trivia event at Motorco Music Hall, saying it would be seen as “political.”

Milan Pham, whose law office focuses on helping LGBTQIA+ families in Durham, helped organize the event with the Bar Association’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) committee.

“We thought it was a good way to sort of highlight LGBT culture and celebrate the ways we’re different,” said Pham. “Preemptively, [Morgan] decided he was going to cancel our event. And, you know, it was really hurtful.”

This decision comes a few weeks after NC Republicans introduced a bill that would criminalize drag shows in the state.

In a letter to SOGI members, the NC Bar Association explained that the event “would most likely be interpreted as a political statement…which would serve to impair the effectiveness of the NCBA with regard to many of its initiatives.

As a result, 10 to 15 members of the SOGI committee have resigned.

The good news is that the drag trivia event will go on, with the Pauli Murray LGBTQ Bar Association picking up hosting duties. Money raised by the event will go to community groups, including those supporting the local trans community.

