Carrboro is planning for its Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St.
Join us for food, dance, and frolicking on the lawn. This is a free, family-friendly, festival celebrating all that unites us and makes us unique.
If you’re interested in participating as a vendor or by setting up an information or resources table, fill out the application form at https://www.carrboronc.gov/FormCenter/Communication-and-Engagement-Department-31/PRIDE-Events-at-Carrboro-Town-Commons-201
Please Note: Selections for tablers will prioritize groups, organizations or businesses providing support and resources for our LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) community.
As part of our Small Town Pride joint celebration with Chapel Hill, we will update this page with more event details: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2706/Pride-Month
Questions? Contact our event team at communications@carrboronc.gov
Save the Date – Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party on June 30 was originally published on foxync.com
-
Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos
-
Elephant’s Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms
-
Karen Clark's Mother's Day Weekend Jazz Brunch
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!