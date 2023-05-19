Rapper Rick Ross For Mayor

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross was denied a permit to host his 2 annual star-studded car show on his massive estate he calls “The Promise Land” in a small town of Fayetteville GA right outside of Atlanta. This property formerly owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Evander Holyfield use to have an big annual 4th of July event that the neighborhood never complained about. So what’s the big problem with Rick Ross Car Show.

Rick Ross said he love the city of Fayetteville so much he’s going to run for CEO of Fayetteville next year. Despite the Fayetteville Board of Commissioners ruling, Ross said the Rick Ross Car Show will go on as planned on the massive estate he calls “The Promise Land” on June 3.

What do yall think?