Jamie Foxx is rehabbing in Chicago

Published on May 19, 2023

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/WireImage / Leon Bennett/WireImage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jamie Foxx and his family have reportedly moved to a medical facility in Chicago that is world-renowned and considered a premiere rehabilitation center in the United States.

Jamie Foxx is at the unnamed facility that TMZ reports specialize in “stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.” 

Keep Jamie Foxx and his family in your prays.

