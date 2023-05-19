Wren Memorial Library Announces Programs And Events In June

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wren Memorial Library is excited to announce new events and programs in June for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.

Learn About Food at Your Library: Summer Smoothies

Thursday, June 1st, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Wren Memorial Library is kicking off summer with a presentation and demonstration on, “Learn About Food at Your Library: Summer Smoothies” on June 1st at 4:00 p.m. Summer Reading Challenge logs for participants ages 2-18 will be available. This event is made possible by the Chatham County Libraries Food Literacy Center Grant.*

Kids Kraze

Wednesdays, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Formerly called Pokémon Club, Kids Kraze is just like it sounds. It’s a time for kids to hang out with one another playing games, making crafts, conducting science experiments, and watching movies. The fun is endless!

Learn About Food at Your Library: Teen Baking 101

Monday, June 12th, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Wren Memorial Library is a great place for teens to be active and engaged this summer. Teen Library Club meets every Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. There will be a whole line of fun activities planned throughout the summer. Monday, June 12th starts things off with, “Learn About Food at Your Library: Teen Baking 101.” This event is made possible by the Chatham County Libraries Food Literacy Center Grant.*

Learn About Food at Your Library: Healthy Eating on a Budget

Thursday, June 15th, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wren Memorial Library will host a presentation and demonstration on, “Learn About Food at Your Library: Healthy Eating on a Budget” on June 15th at 10:30 a.m. Registered dietitian, Tara Gregory, from N.C. Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center, will lead the presentation. This event is made possible by the Chatham County Libraries Food Literacy Center Grant.*

*The Food Literacy Center grant is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-252476-OLS-22).

CORA SNACK!

Thursday, June 15th and 29th 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Wren Memorial Library is a SNACK! distribution site. SNACK! provides participating children with groceries for nutritious free meals. Groceries will include fruits, vegetables, protein, cereal, beans, grains, and snacks. Parents may register their child by visiting www.corafoodpantry.org/our-work/snack or call CORA at (919)704-7055. Registration forms will also be available in person at Wren Memorial Library.

Wren Memorial Library is located at 500 N 2nd Avenue, Siler City, 27344. For more information on these and other events and programs, please call the library at (919) 742-2016 or email wren@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

