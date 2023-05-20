Durham Hosts First-Ever Art On The Fridge Festival For Youth & Families On May 29

What: Art on the Fridge Festival
Who: City of Durham Office on Youth, Durham County Cooperative Extension, and Grown in Durham
When: Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street, Durham N.C. 27701
Event Facts:
- This first-ever festival is free and open to all Durham youth, children, and families. Art on the Fridge Fest is a youth-centered event led by the City of Durham’s Office on Youth Changed by Youth Ambassadors. The festival’s name captures the joy of having your art hung on the fridge, where artistic expression is celebrated.
- This event will focus on playful self-exploration through art, joy, mental health, and wellness, with activities such as screen printing, aromatherapy crafts, an outdoor roller-skating rink, an inflatable obstacle course, relay games, and more.
- From 2 to 5 p.m., activities will be curated for families with young children, and from 5 to 8 p.m., activities will center young people 14 years old and older. Community members are welcome to sign up to volunteer at https://bit.ly/artonthefridge.
- The Durham County Cooperative Extension and Grown in Durham are co-hosts of this event. There will be a live DJ and food trucks.
- For more information, contact event coordinators A’lice Frazier at A’lice.Frazier@durhamnc.gov or (984)-260-6703 or Jeymi Dubon Reyes at Jeymi.Dubon@durhamnc.gov or (919)-685-7100. Follow the Office on Youth at @YouthSpeakDURM on Twitter and Instagram.
