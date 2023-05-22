Basketball

Brittney Griner’s return to WNBA for 1st time since 2021

Published on May 22, 2023

Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Brittney Griner brought out an A list of stars and Vice President – Kamala Harris, in Los Angeles for her return to the WNBA with Los Angeles Sparks and her first game since being released from a Russian prison in December 2022. Griner had 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks and two assists in Phoenix’s 94-71 loss. But it was a big moment for the former Baylor stand-out as she returned to the court for the first time since 2021.

The guest list featured; Dawn Staley, Rebecca Lobo, Mark Jones, Holly Rowe, Jemele Hill, Billie Jean King, Leslie Jones, Magic Johnson, Robert Horry, Pau Gasol, Brittney Elena, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Symba, Cathy Engelbert, Byron Scott and Allyson Felix.

Can’t wait to her stats as the season progresses.

