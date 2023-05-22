Win Advance Screening Tickets to The Little Mermaid for This Wednesday!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We are all on cloud nine as we eagerly anticipate an unforgettable movie experience at the exclusive advance screening of “The Little Mermaid” this Wednesday at AMC South Point Theaters in Durham. A stroke of luck has bestowed a handful of locals with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical underwater world of Ariel, Sebastian, and all their beloved friends before the rest of the world.

The advance screening promises to be a truly immersive experience, allowing lucky ticket holders to be among the first to witness the stunning visuals, captivating performances, and toe-tapping musical numbers that have made “The Little Mermaid” a timeless classic. From the moment the lights dim and the iconic opening notes of “Under the Sea” begin to play, attendees will be swept away on a journey that combines nostalgia with a fresh, innovative take on the beloved story.

For the winners of the ticket giveaway, this is a dream come true. Many have fond memories of watching the animated version of “The Little Mermaid” in their childhood, and now they have the chance to relive those magical moments with a modern twist. Excitement is building, and fans cannot wait to see how their favorite characters and iconic scenes are brought to life on the silver screen.

Be sure to listen to me Ayeeedubb and Brian Dawson every day until Wednesday to win a family four pack of tickets to see The Little Mermaid before everyone else!