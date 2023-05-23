Carmelo Anthony Retiring from the NBA

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday (May 22), Carmelo Anthony took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the NBA at the age of 38.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream with something more. But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way.”

“I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me, Carmelo Anthony. But now the time has come for me to say goodbye: to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride.”

“But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited for what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feet on the court that comes to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Carmelo ended his retirement announcement with a message to his 16-year-old son Kiyan, who he shares with actress La La Anthony, 40.

“My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. ‘Cause the time has come for you to carry this torch.”

Carmelo Anthony retirement from the NBA After 19 Seasons. Carmelo finishes his basketball career as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA selection, and the no. 9 scorer in league history. He has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers. He ended his career with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

What yall think is next for Carmelo?